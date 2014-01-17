Top Marketers, SSI Industry Hall of Famers Take Center Stage on Eve of ISC West

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — SSI has an open invitation to electronic security professionals from the installation and supplier communities to attend the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards, along with the 13th Annual SSI Industry Hall of Fame induction and Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas on April 4.

Here is a closer look at each of the programs:

This year’s SAMMY Awards finalists are paced by Stanley Security with five nominations, including major categories Integrated Installation of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Bates Security and Advanced Cabling Systems each notched four nominations, including Best Overall Marketing Campaign for the former and Installer of the Year (Small to Midsize Company) for the latter. Protection 1 is vying for Integrated Installation of the Year, Installer of the Year and Best Overall Marketing Campaign. Engineered Protection Systems is also up for three awards. To view the complete roster of 2017 finalists, go here.





SSI will enshrine seven game-changers who have made an indelible mark on the electronic security industry and their communities during the SSI Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year’s inductees will join 84 other exemplary professionals who have significantly impacted the installation/monitoring and manufacturing sectors. In alphabetical order, the honorees are: Dan Budinoff (Security Specialists); Maurice Coleman, posthumously (ADEMCO); John Lombardi (CIA Security); Fredrik Nilsson (Axis Communications); and Mitch Reitman (Reitman Consulting Group). For more information on the Hall, visit securitysales.com/HOF.

Now in its third year, the objective of the Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards program is to illuminate how important products and technologies are to the success of security integration companies. A panel of experienced independent integrators and industry consultants judged entrants based on product design, features and benefits, including the ability of the device to help integrators open up avenues to a potential new customer base, enable integrators to design and install systems faster and thus more profitably, or help integrators gain a profitable margin on the equipment itself. Awards will be given in main and subcategories encompassing access control, fire/life safety, home controls, intrusion detection, video surveillance and more.

The entire affair will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (Marco Polo Rooms 801 and 802) in Las Vegas. Attire is casual to dressy.

SSI would like to thank sponsors ADI, Campus Safety Magazine, Electronic Security Association (ESA), Honeywell Security & Fire, PSA Security Network, Reed Exhibitions (ISC West) and Security Industry Association (SIA) for helping make the 2017 program possible.

We hope to see you there!