Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
All the integral news and events you may have missed from the month of April.
By SSI Staff · April 28, 2017
April was a busy month for the security industry. Buoyed by ISC West, the largest event in the country for the physical security industry, there was no shortage of new products, announcements and celebrations.
The intention of this monthly recap is to bring together everything important that you may have missed.
From award winners, to security camera placement tips, to drunken fights with robots, it’s all here.
Article TopicsBusiness Management · Video Surveillance · Access Control · Fire/Life Safety · Intrusion · Systems Integration · Vertical Markets · Other · General Industry · News · Media · Slideshow · Biometrics · Drones · Hanwha Techwin America · ISC West · Milestone Systems · Robotics · All Topics
Trending