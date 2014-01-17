Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Car Explodes After Crashing Through Gas Pump
Other top videos include a little girl getting blown away by a gust of wind, a kidnapping victim escaping from a car trunk and more!
By Steve Karantzoulidis · March 17, 2017
Here’s something to think about the next time you take an Uber.
A surveillance camera at a gas station in Seattle caught the moment an Uber driver crashed through a gas pump, causing it to explode into a massive fireball.
Watch the footage!
The incident began when the Uber driver’s Nissan X-Terra clipped a Honda Civic, sending the Honda into a tree and splitting the car in half, according to KOMO news.
The Nissan continued for another two blocks before potentially blowing a tire, which could explain how the vehicle ended up crashing through the gas pump.
Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s top videos which include a thief in drag, a kidnapping victim escaping from a car trunk and more!