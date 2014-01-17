Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Car Explodes After Crashing Through Gas Pump

Here’s something to think about the next time you take an Uber.

A surveillance camera at a gas station in Seattle caught the moment an Uber driver crashed through a gas pump, causing it to explode into a massive fireball.

Watch the footage!

The incident began when the Uber driver’s Nissan X-Terra clipped a Honda Civic, sending the Honda into a tree and splitting the car in half, according to KOMO news.

The Nissan continued for another two blocks before potentially blowing a tire, which could explain how the vehicle ended up crashing through the gas pump.

