Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Car Explodes After Crashing Through Gas Pump

Other top videos include a little girl getting blown away by a gust of wind, a kidnapping victim escaping from a car trunk and more!



Here’s something to think about the next time you take an Uber.

A surveillance camera at a gas station in Seattle caught the moment an Uber driver crashed through a gas pump, causing it to explode into a massive fireball.

Watch the footage!

The incident began when the Uber driver’s Nissan X-Terra clipped a Honda Civic, sending the Honda into a tree and splitting the car in half, according to KOMO news.

The Nissan continued for another two blocks before potentially blowing a tire, which could explain how the vehicle ended up crashing through the gas pump.

Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s top videos which include a thief in drag, a kidnapping victim escaping from a car trunk and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
