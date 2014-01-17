SSI logo

Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Cop Pistol-Whips Jewelry Thief

Other top surveillance videos include an escalator reversing direction and sending people tumbling like dominoes, an abduction and more.



When a police officer responds to an alarm call, the odds are it is most likely a false alarm.

However that wasn’t the case for one officer in Florida.

Lt. William Weldon was responding to an alarm call at a jewelry store where he was confronted by a burglar.

Watch the footage!

The two engaged in a struggle before Weldon was eventually able to get to his gun and pistol whip the suspect.

Weldon was rewarded for his courage with not one but two black eyes.

Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include a flying mattress, human dominoes and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
