Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Deer Crashes Through Gym Window

Other top videos include a gunpoint robbery and Joe Mixon's assault footage.



Apparently no one ever told this deer that Gold’s Gym is for humans only.

Surveillance footage from the gym in South Carolina shows a deer crashing through a glass window and the front of the window before making his way down a hallway to the back of the gym.

The animal gets a few minutes of cardio in before it decides to leave the same way it got in.

Watch the footage!

Onlookers either run away or pull out their phones to record video. No wonder the deer seems so upset, it couldn’t get anyone to spot him.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s videos which include yet another attack of a Christmas inflatable and recently released footage of Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon assaulting a former student. 

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
