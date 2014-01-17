Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Deer Crashes Through Gym Window

Apparently no one ever told this deer that Gold’s Gym is for humans only.

Surveillance footage from the gym in South Carolina shows a deer crashing through a glass window and the front of the window before making his way down a hallway to the back of the gym.

The animal gets a few minutes of cardio in before it decides to leave the same way it got in.

Onlookers either run away or pull out their phones to record video. No wonder the deer seems so upset, it couldn’t get anyone to spot him.

