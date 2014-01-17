Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Deputies Caught Fighting Each Other

We look to police officers to protect us from crime. But who protects police officers from each other?

Surveillance video from a detention center in Kentucky caught the moment two deputies started a brawl.

According to NBC4i, the fight began when the sheriff’s deputy tried to hand property of an inmate over to the jailer and he allegedly threw it back.

Watch the footage!

Police officers run over to break it up but once it seems like the fight is over, it escalates one more time.

