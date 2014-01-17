SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Drunk Driver Joyrides Through Russian Airport

Other top videos include a child saving his twin brother and an ATM heist straight out of a movie.



Straight out of a Yakov Smirnoff routine, security cameras in Russia caught a drunk driver evading police and crashing through the entrance of an airport.

Perhaps taking a cue from the Blues Brothers, the driver can be seen cruising around the inside of the airport, smashing through several entrances before eventually being stopped and arrested.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately no airline passengers were injured.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s videos which include a toddlers feat of super strength, a potential ninja trucker and an ATM heist that had to have been orchestrated by Danny Ocean.

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
