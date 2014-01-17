Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Drunk Driver Joyrides Through Russian Airport

Straight out of a Yakov Smirnoff routine, security cameras in Russia caught a drunk driver evading police and crashing through the entrance of an airport.

Perhaps taking a cue from the Blues Brothers, the driver can be seen cruising around the inside of the airport, smashing through several entrances before eventually being stopped and arrested.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately no airline passengers were injured.

