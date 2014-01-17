SSI logo

Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Giant Wave Slams Through Restaurant

The owner of a seaside restaurant in California walked into his building Saturday morning to find it’s banquet room completely flooded. It hadn’t rained, so what happened?

A giant rogue wave, that’s what.

Watch the footage!

Puzzled by the situation, the staff turned to surveillance footage to find out what happened.

“We didn’t know if it was from the wind or if a rock came through the window, so we went to our surveillance camera and obviously it was something a little more serious than that.”

Other top videos this week include a burglar driving his van through the front of a store, a serial Subway robber and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
