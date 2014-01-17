SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Good Samaritan Uses Cane to Stop Attack on Bus Driver

Other top videos include a trio of deer ransacking the inside of a gas station, an auction house theft and more!



By ·


Back in 2010, a video titled “Epic Beard Man” went viral.

It featured a fight between two men on an AC transit bus, one of which was 67-years old (the “Epic Beard Man”). The video was so popular, a movie inspired by the man was made starring Danny Trejo.

We have just met the next Epic Beard Man.

Watch the footage!

Security cameras on a Kansas City bus caught a man assaulting its driver. Almost immediately another man gets up and starts to beat the assailant with his cane.

The bus driver is able to escape and the police arrived in time to arrest the attacker.

How long until we get a movie based on the “Epic Cane Man”?

Other top videos this week include a jewelry store smash and grab, an inept burglar and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Media · Slideshow · Video · Security Cameras · Surveillance Cameras · Surveillance Videos of the Week · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: stevek@ehpub.com
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Cameras, Surveillance Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration January 2017 Issue
2017 Industry Forecast Issue

Trending
Last Call for 2017 SAMMY Entries
Advertising Firm Deploys Smart Digital Billboards Using Milestone VMS, Worknet Analytics
Analyzing the Smart Home Market at CES 2017
Vivint Launches Pilot Program With Best Buy
S2 CEO & Founder Discusses the Future of Access Control

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane