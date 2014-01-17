Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Good Samaritan Uses Cane to Stop Attack on Bus Driver

Back in 2010, a video titled “Epic Beard Man” went viral.

It featured a fight between two men on an AC transit bus, one of which was 67-years old (the “Epic Beard Man”). The video was so popular, a movie inspired by the man was made starring Danny Trejo.

We have just met the next Epic Beard Man.

Watch the footage!

Security cameras on a Kansas City bus caught a man assaulting its driver. Almost immediately another man gets up and starts to beat the assailant with his cane.

The bus driver is able to escape and the police arrived in time to arrest the attacker.

How long until we get a movie based on the “Epic Cane Man”?

Other top videos this week include a jewelry store smash and grab, an inept burglar and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!