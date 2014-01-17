Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Harrison Ford Flies Dangerously Close to Passenger Plane

He’s plays a famous smuggler who can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. Just don’t ask him to land a single engine plane at a crowded airport.

Harrison Ford is well known for his love of aviation, but this marks the second incident he’s had while piloting in the past few years.

Back in 2015, Ford crashed a vintage plane of his on a Los Angeles golf course.

It would eventually be determined that the crash was caused by engine failure, but what’s behind Ford’s latest incident?

Surveillance footage from Orange County’s John Wayne airport shows Ford flying dangerously low over a full American Airlines passenger jet.

Watch the footage!

Ford was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

