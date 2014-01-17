SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Harrison Ford Flies Dangerously Close to Passenger Plane

Other top videos include an art gallery theft, robbers dressed as police and much more!



By ·


He’s plays a famous smuggler who can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. Just don’t ask him to land a single engine plane at a crowded airport.

Harrison Ford is well known for his love of aviation, but this marks the second incident he’s had while piloting in the past few years. 

Back in 2015, Ford crashed a vintage plane of his on a Los Angeles golf course.

It would eventually be determined that the crash was caused by engine failure, but what’s behind Ford’s latest incident?

Surveillance footage from Orange County’s John Wayne airport shows Ford flying dangerously low over a full American Airlines passenger jet. 

Watch the footage!

Ford was supposed to have landed on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s top videos which include a drive-thru robbery, an insane carjacking and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Media · Slideshow · Video · Security Cameras · Surveillance Cameras · Surveillance Videos of the Week · Thefts · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Cameras, Surveillance Cameras, Thefts







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Dahua Offers Free Video Analytics Upgrade for Select IP Cameras and Recorders
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane