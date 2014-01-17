Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Kid Caught Dancing While Washing Car

“He’s a maniac, maniac with the hose/

And he’s washing like he’s never washed before”

One dad in Australia got more than he bargained for after asking his son to wash his car.

After going out for dinner, Chris Assogna checked his home surveillance system to make sure his son Dominac hadn’t taken his car out for a joyride.

The last thing he was expecting was to see a full-on dance routine.

Watch the footage!

That kid has some serious moves.

