SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Kid Caught Dancing While Washing Car

Other top videos include a robber who knocks himself out, a bat-wielding man attacking a police station and much more!



By ·


“He’s a maniac, maniac with the hose/
And he’s washing like he’s never washed before”

One dad in Australia got more than he bargained for after asking his son to wash his car.

After going out for dinner, Chris Assogna checked his home surveillance system to make sure his son Dominac hadn’t taken his car out for a joyride.

The last thing he was expecting was to see a full-on dance routine. 

Watch the footage!

That kid has some serious moves.

Make sure you check out the rest of this week’s top videos which include a woman sleeping through a home invasion, a clumsy thief and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Media · Slideshow · Video · Security Cameras · Surveillance Cameras · Surveillance Videos of the Week · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Security Cameras, Surveillance Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane