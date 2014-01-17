Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Old Man Robs 7-Eleven With Only His Hand

The hand as a gun routine, one of the oldest tricks in the book.

But that’s all it took for one man to get away with robbing a 7-Eleven in Florida.

Store surveillance footage shows him casually waiting until the customer in front of him finishes paying, then he strikes.

Watch the footage!

The store clerks don’t seem to take him seriously at first until he jumps over the counter.

