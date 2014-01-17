SSI logo

Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Old Man Robs 7-Eleven With Only His Hand

Other top videos include an SUV crashing through a restaurant, a riot at a maximum security prison and more!



The hand as a gun routine, one of the oldest tricks in the book.

But that’s all it took for one man to get away with robbing a 7-Eleven in Florida.

Store surveillance footage shows him casually waiting until the customer in front of him finishes paying, then he strikes.

The store clerks don’t seem to take him seriously at first until he jumps over the counter.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include an SUV smashing through a diner and narrowly missing several customers, a doggy door bandit and more!

