SSI logo

Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Million Dollar Diamond Heist Caught on Video

Other top surveillance videos include a container ship crashing into a massive crane, a motorcyclist who becomes engulfed in flames and more.



By ·


At first glance you might think you were watching Ocean’s Eleven, but you’d be excused for thinking this was a scene out of a heist film.

After all, its not every day that an elaborate million dollar diamond heist involving dirt bikes, guns and countdowns is caught on video.

The scene of the crime was a family owned jewelry store in Asheville, N.C. Three robbers stole more than $1 million worth of loose diamonds out of a display case, a collection dubbed “the largest collection of loose diamonds in the Carolinas,” the owner told WLOS.

Watch the footage!

It’s clear these three thieves were no amateurs. “They had a countdown. They were counting down from 60 seconds every 15 seconds, so when they walked in they yelled 60, then they yelled 45, 30, 15. When it got down, they yelled ‘get out,’ got on their motorbikes and left,” said store co-owner Elliott Spicer.

“This was definitely, in my opinion, and I’ve been in this industry my whole life, very professional, and not their first rodeo. The way they orchestrated the whole thing, they must have been in the store and cased us before. It was definitely a professional operation.”

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s surveillance videos which include a container ship crashing into and knocking over a massive crane, a motorist who survives being engulfed in flames and more!

Watch the Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the week here!
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Media · Slideshow · Video · Intrusion · Surveillance Cameras · Surveillance Videos of the Week · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Intrusion, Surveillance Cameras







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Smart Home Device Adoption and Awareness on the Upswing, Report Says

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West