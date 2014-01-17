Top 6 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Million Dollar Diamond Heist Caught on Video

At first glance you might think you were watching Ocean’s Eleven, but you’d be excused for thinking this was a scene out of a heist film.

After all, its not every day that an elaborate million dollar diamond heist involving dirt bikes, guns and countdowns is caught on video.

The scene of the crime was a family owned jewelry store in Asheville, N.C. Three robbers stole more than $1 million worth of loose diamonds out of a display case, a collection dubbed “the largest collection of loose diamonds in the Carolinas,” the owner told WLOS.

Watch the footage!

It’s clear these three thieves were no amateurs. “They had a countdown. They were counting down from 60 seconds every 15 seconds, so when they walked in they yelled 60, then they yelled 45, 30, 15. When it got down, they yelled ‘get out,’ got on their motorbikes and left,” said store co-owner Elliott Spicer.

“This was definitely, in my opinion, and I’ve been in this industry my whole life, very professional, and not their first rodeo. The way they orchestrated the whole thing, they must have been in the store and cased us before. It was definitely a professional operation.”

