Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Monks Caught Stealing iPhone

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Buddhist Monks are known for their calm and mindful demeanor, so its easy to be shocked at the sight of one of them committing a crime.

Security footage from a rice shop in Thailand shows what appear to be two monks entering the store. One of the monks then swipes the store owner’s iPhone from the counter and hides it in his robe.

Watch the footage!

Fortunately, these aren’t actual monks but imposters, according to the Daily Mail.

Monks go store to store asking for donations per tradition, giving imposters a perfect disguise for indiscreet theft.

