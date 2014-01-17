SSI logo

Top 9 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Pawn Shop Shootout Caught on Video

Other top surveillance videos include Tiger Woods' DUI video, a demolition derby at a gas station and more!



People visit pawn shops for several reasons. They either want to pawn something for quick cash, or are looking to purchase some secondhand items on the cheap. The last thing they want is to be caught between gunfire.

Surveillance footage from a pawn shop in Florida caught the moment two men enter the store, one with a semi-automatic handgun, sending customers into a frantic scurry.

Little did they know, they weren’t the only ones with a gun. 

Watch the footage!

The store owner locks the front door, making it impossible for the suspects to leave. The armed men begin to exchange gunfire while the second suspect searches for an alternative way out.

Were they able to escape? Watch the video to find out and make sure to check out the rest of this week’s surveillance videos which include Tiger Woods’ DUI video, a massive water pipe explosion and more!

Watch the Top 9 Surveillance Videos of the week here!
