Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Plane Explodes Into Fireball

When I talk to people who are afraid of flying, I always tell them you’re more likely to die in a car accident than a plane crash. Plane crash videos probably wouldn’t do much to ease their fears. However this one might!

A dashcam caught the moment a plane clipped a power line and then exploded into a ball of flames before crashing onto a highway in Washington state.

Watch the footage!

No way anyone could have survived that, right?

Wrong.

Not only did the pilot and passenger survive, they suffered no injuries. Sure, several vehicles were damaged, but you can always buy a new car. The crash also caused a brief power outage in the area.

So what lesson did we learn? You are more likely to lose power from a plane crash than die in one.

