SSI logo

Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Police Chase Ambulance Stolen by Teen

Other top surveillance videos include a goose attacking a police officer, a little girl barely avoid a drive-by shooting and more.



By ·


There are several steps to becoming an ambulance driver. First you must attain your CPR certification. After taking EMT classes, you must then get an ambulance driver certificate.

The following driver likely has done none of those things.

Police in Texas were led on a high-speed pursuit involving an 18 year old who stole an ambulance from a local hospital.

Watch the footage!

In an arrest affidavit, an officer described seeing the teen hanging out of the ambulance and driving at speeds of more than 100 mph. “As we pulled him out of the vehicle, he had a far away look in his eye and was screaming and yelling,” the officer wrote.

Police say they believe the teen was intoxicated on an unknown substance due to his erratic behaviors and the blank stare on his face.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include a little girl barely avoid becoming a victim of a drive-by, the worst car-parkers you’ve ever seen and more!

Watch the top 5 surveillance videos of the week here!
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · News · Media · Slideshow · Video · Surveillance Cameras · Surveillance Videos of the Week · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Surveillance Cameras







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West