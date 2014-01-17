Top 5 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Police Chase Ambulance Stolen by Teen

There are several steps to becoming an ambulance driver. First you must attain your CPR certification. After taking EMT classes, you must then get an ambulance driver certificate.

The following driver likely has done none of those things.

Police in Texas were led on a high-speed pursuit involving an 18 year old who stole an ambulance from a local hospital.

Watch the footage!

In an arrest affidavit, an officer described seeing the teen hanging out of the ambulance and driving at speeds of more than 100 mph. “As we pulled him out of the vehicle, he had a far away look in his eye and was screaming and yelling,” the officer wrote.

Police say they believe the teen was intoxicated on an unknown substance due to his erratic behaviors and the blank stare on his face.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include a little girl barely avoid becoming a victim of a drive-by, the worst car-parkers you’ve ever seen and more!

Watch the top 5 surveillance videos of the week here!