Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Security Guard Fights Off 2 Robbers

Movies and television shows frequently portray bank security guards as hapless and ineffective.

However this wasn’t that case at one bank in Brazil.

Security footage shows a man entering the bank and pulling a gun on the security guard. After a brief scuffle, the security guard wrestles the gun away from the suspect.

But the fight doesn’t stop there! After the first suspect breaks away, a second suspect draws a gun and attempts to enter the bank.

Watch the footage!

The security guard fires several shots at the suspect before he flees.

