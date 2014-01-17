Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Security Guard Fights Off 2 Robbers
Other top videos include a naked woman stealing a cop car, a firefighter stealing cash and more!
By Steve Karantzoulidis · January 20, 2017
Movies and television shows frequently portray bank security guards as hapless and ineffective.
However this wasn’t that case at one bank in Brazil.
Security footage shows a man entering the bank and pulling a gun on the security guard. After a brief scuffle, the security guard wrestles the gun away from the suspect.
But the fight doesn’t stop there! After the first suspect breaks away, a second suspect draws a gun and attempts to enter the bank.
Watch the footage!
The security guard fires several shots at the suspect before he flees.
Other top videos include a thief shoving a python down his pants, a school bus collision and more!