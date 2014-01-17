SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Security Guard Fights Off 2 Robbers

Other top videos include a naked woman stealing a cop car, a firefighter stealing cash and more!



Movies and television shows frequently portray bank security guards as hapless and ineffective.

However this wasn’t that case at one bank in Brazil.

Security footage shows a man entering the bank and pulling a gun on the security guard. After a brief scuffle, the security guard wrestles the gun away from the suspect.

But the fight doesn’t stop there! After the first suspect breaks away, a second suspect draws a gun and attempts to enter the bank. 

Watch the footage!

The security guard fires several shots at the suspect before he flees.

Other top videos include a thief shoving a python down his pants, a school bus collision and more!

Watch the top 7 surveillance videos of the week here!
