Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Thief Fails to Break Into ATM with Backhoe

Other top surveillance videos include a piano-playing bear, a naked robbery attempt and more!



By ·


Here’s some advice for anyone out there that is thinking about stealing from an ATM: don’t. It most likely will not work.

A brazen thief outside Washington D.C. stole a backhoe and allegedly drove it five miles to break open an ATM.

Watch the footage!

Bank surveillance footage shows the suspect stabilize the backhoe and then begin to claw at the ATM.

He’s able to pry open the machine, causing $10,000 worth of damage, but did not make off with any money according to police. Surprisingly this isn’t the first time heavy machinery has been used to rob an ATM.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s top surveillance videos which include the world’s most discreet robber, a piano-playing bear and more!

Watch the Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the week here!
