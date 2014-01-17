SSI logo

Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the Week: Woman Jumps on Hood of Car to Stop Thief

Other top surveillance videos include a theft by dog, overly polite Brits and more!



By ·


This week’s videos feature a great example of why you should never leave the keys for your car in the ignition while pumping gas.

Gas station surveillance footage shows a woman in Milwaukee pumping gas when all of the sudden, a car drops off a man who then jumps into her car.

Watch the footage!

She instantly jumped on the car and started banging on the windshield. The thief then turns on the wipers to try and knock the woman off.

The thief speeds up and brakes several times but the woman never loosens her grip.

He eventually gives up and jumps out of the car, letting it roll into traffic for the woman to chase after.

Make sure to check out the rest of this week’s surveillance videos which include a dog stealing a loaf of bread, an intense toll booth crash and more!

Watch the Top 7 Surveillance Videos of the week here!
