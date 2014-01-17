Toshiba Unveils 5MP Bullet Camera With Nighttime Features

IRVINE, Calif. — Toshiba Surveillance & IP Video Group, a business unit of Toshiba Information Systems, introduces its new J-WB51A 5-megapixel IP bullet camera.

The J-WB51A is built for rugged outdoor deployment and is specifically designed for 24/7 video surveillance, according to the company.

It includes adaptive IR LEDs, day/night IR cut filter and true wide dynamic range (WDR) that ensures footage is viewable even in complete darkness or adverse weather.

The adaptive IR LEDs have a range of up to 30 meters or approximately 100 feet and will automatically adjust the LED intensity to avoid over-exposure of close objects.

The camera shoots at 30 fps with a resolution of 2560 x 1920 and leverages Smart Codec H.265 video compression to minimize video storage and bandwidth needs.

Additional Features

IP66 weatherproof rating

IK10 vandal-resistant

defogging and imaging stabilization

PoE (802.3af)

ONVIF Profile Profile-S/Profile-G

