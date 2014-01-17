Total Recall Corp. Releases New Video Surveillance Unit

SUFFERN, N.Y. — Total Recall Corp. introduces its latest CrimeEye unit, the CrimeEye-RD-2 with a 180-degree camera option.

The CrimeEye-RD-2 now features an optional Axis Q3708-PVE fixed-dome camera with multiple sensors for a 180-degree panoramic view.

The 180-degree camera features enhanced light sensitivity as well as WDR-forensic capture, which allows for expansive coverage of large areas even in challenging light conditions, according to the company.

The Axis Q3708-PVE ’s factory-focused lenses eliminate the need for manual focusing, and its Zipstream technology lowers bandwidth and storage requirements, allowing for the use of cellular transmission more efficiently.

“As we have grown our innovative line of CrimeEye products, we continue to add options like the 180-degree panoramic view and advanced technical features to give customers a variety of choices when it comes to improving safety with video surveillance,” says Jordan Heilweil, president of Total Recall. “Our latest CrimeEye model with the 180-degree camera option is designed to deliver clear video of broader areas even when light may be diminished or reduced.”

A Total Recall press release goes into detail of the CrimeEye-RD-2’s installation and operation:

The CrimeEye-RD-2 allows users to set up and stream quality video surveillance—with all the capabilities and the reliability expected from a fixed system—in just a matter of minutes. The CrimeEye is a lightweight, self-contained, rapid deployment video surveillance unit that provides easy and safe portability, simplified installation, superior imaging, intelligent electronics, and optimal performance. It requires virtually no tools to set up and can be deployed by one person on almost any type of pole with the included mounting hardware. An exclusive feature of CrimeEye unit is its patented enclosure, which helps secure the camera during transportation. The unit exceptionally withstands travel and can be installed or removed time and time again in both urban and rural locations without damage to the camera or lower dome.

The company says the solution is tailor-made for police departments, cities, or municipalities seeking fast, quality, and easy-to-manage temporary video surveillance for a variety of scenarios, including concerts, street fairs, parades, marathons and more.

