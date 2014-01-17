Train Like a Pro with SecureGuard® Security Console



SecureGuard® comes full circle. Speco Technologies is proud to offer free hands-on training on-site or at the Speco Technologies headquarters using their powerful SecureGuard® security console. Learn everything you need to know about the comprehensive video management software from their experienced and tech-savvy SecureGuard® team and become an expert yourself!

Speco’s robust SecureGuard® Video Management Software is not only the perfect scalable surveillance solution that can meet the demands of any application, but it also offers the complete control you need to become a total surveillance powerhouse. Users can be virtually anywhere at anytime with the ability to remotely view their sites from anywhere in the world, all for free. Additionally, SecureGuard® offers an easy to use, simple user interface, ideal for managing Speco’s entire line of IP cameras, NVRs, and DVRs.

The SecureGuard® team of experts are excited to share their knowledge and expertise to help teach you how to get the most out of this powerful, user-friendly VMS and fully understand all of the exciting features it has to offer. The comprehensive SecureGuard® training is the perfect opportunity to learn everything from site configuration, scheduling, and email notification setup, to exporting recorded videos, database backup, and utilizing the 2-way audio functionality. New features are developed and integrated on a consistent basis, so it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest version of the VMS, allowing you to use the software to its full potential.

This security console training is just part of the complete package of value-added SecureGuard® services that come at no additional cost to the customer and offer that additional level of customer service for users. These services include free SecureGuard® software updates, no licensing fees, and applications for both mobile devices and Apple TV (requires 4th generation Apple TV). Additionally, Speco offers custom-branding capabilities, allowing your company’s logo to appear across the entire SecureGuard® VMS platform, as well as a complete in-house system design service where SecureGuard® experts design a surveillance system from the ground up at no additional cost to the user. This design service is centered on the custom-configured servers that come pre-loaded with the free VMS to allow for easy setup, reliability, and accessibility.

To become the best, you need to train with the best, and Speco Technologies offers access to some of the top minds in the industry that are ready to train you in all aspects of the powerful SecureGuard® VMS. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to become a SecureGuard® expert!

Contact Randy Brem for more information on this and other SecureGuard® services at rbrem@specotech.com.



