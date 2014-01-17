TRENDnet Releases Industrial-Grade Network Switch With Variable Voltage

TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet has launched the 6-port industrial gigabit PoE+ DIN-rail switch 12-56V, model TI-PG62B, an industrial switch that features variable voltage support for application flexibility.

The TI-PG62B features four gigabit PoE+ ports and two dedicated SFP slots, with a 60-120W PoE+ power budget.

An IP30-rated housing helps the device withstand a high degree of shock and vibration, providing protection against ESD, EMI and surges.

Fault tolerance is enabled with the dual redundant 12-56VDC power input with an output alarm relay, triggered by power failure of the primary and/or redundant power supplies.

Additional Features: