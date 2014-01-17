TRENDnet Releases Industrial-Grade Network Switch With Variable Voltage
Variable voltage support allows for use of low voltage 12V and 24V power supplies.
By SSI Staff · January 26, 2017
TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet has launched the 6-port industrial gigabit PoE+ DIN-rail switch 12-56V, model TI-PG62B, an industrial switch that features variable voltage support for application flexibility.
The TI-PG62B features four gigabit PoE+ ports and two dedicated SFP slots, with a 60-120W PoE+ power budget.
An IP30-rated housing helps the device withstand a high degree of shock and vibration, providing protection against ESD, EMI and surges.
Fault tolerance is enabled with the dual redundant 12-56VDC power input with an output alarm relay, triggered by power failure of the primary and/or redundant power supplies.
Additional Features:
- 12 Gbps switching capacity
- Hardened IP30-rated metal switch
- Includes DIN-rail and wall mounts
- Operating temperature range of -40 – 75° C (-40 – 167° F)