TRENDnet Introduces 5 New USB-C Solutions

LAS VEGAS — TRENDnet announced at CES 2017 that is has added five new USB-C solutions to its product line.

The USB-C product line allows users to extend the life of their existing hardware, while simultaneously allowing users to utilize new technology, according to the company.

The following additions are slated to arrive over the next few months:

4-Port USB-C Ultra-Mini Hub, model TUC-H4E

Add Four USB 3.0 ports to a computer with USB-C port

No CD installation

Convenient 10.5 cm (4.1 in) integrated USB-C cable

Reduce clutter with this compact adapter

Availability: End of January 2017

MSRP: USD $19.99

USB-C to HDMI with Power Delivery and USB 3.0 Port, model TUC-HDMI3

Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any HDMI monitor or TV

Supports resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 Hz

Flawless video with high speed USB-C to HDMI connection

USB-C Power Delivery Compliant

USB 3.0 Port to connect a USB device

Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems

Availability: End of February 2017

MSRP: USD $ 49.99

USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Power Delivery, model TUC-H4E2

Adds four USB 3.0 ports

No CD installation - just plug and play

Backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports

Reduced clutter with this compact adapter

Power Delivery compliant

Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems

Availability: End of February 2017

MSRP: USD $39.99

USB-C to VGA Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-VGA2

Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any VGA monitor or TV

Supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz

Flawless video with high speed USB-C to VGA connection

USB-C Power Delivery Compliant

Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems

Availability: Mid-March 2017

MSRP: USD $34.99

USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-HDMI2