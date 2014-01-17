SSI logo

TRENDnet Introduces 5 New USB-C Solutions

The new solutions included USB-C hubs and adapters.



By ·


LAS VEGAS — TRENDnet announced at CES 2017 that is has added five new USB-C solutions to its product line.

The USB-C product line allows users to extend the life of their existing hardware, while simultaneously allowing users to utilize new technology, according to the company.

The following additions are slated to arrive over the next few months:

4-Port USB-C Ultra-Mini Hub, model TUC-H4E

  • Add Four USB 3.0 ports to a computer with USB-C port
  • No CD installation
  • Convenient 10.5 cm (4.1 in) integrated USB-C cable
  • Reduce clutter with this compact adapter
  • Availability: End of January 2017
  • MSRP: USD $19.99

USB-C to HDMI with Power Delivery and USB 3.0 Port, model TUC-HDMI3

  • Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any HDMI monitor or TV
  • Supports resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 Hz
  • Flawless video with high speed USB-C to HDMI connection
  • USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
  • USB 3.0 Port to connect a USB device
  • Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
  • Availability: End of February 2017
  • MSRP: USD $ 49.99

USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Power Delivery, model TUC-H4E2

  • Adds four USB 3.0 ports
  • No CD installation - just plug and play
  • Backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports
  • Reduced clutter with this compact adapter
  • Power Delivery compliant
  • Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
  • Availability: End of February 2017
  • MSRP: USD $39.99

USB-C to VGA Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-VGA2

  • Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any VGA monitor or TV
  • Supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz
  • Flawless video with high speed USB-C to VGA connection
  • USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
  • Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
  • Availability: Mid-March 2017
  • MSRP: USD $34.99

USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-HDMI2

  • Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any HDMI monitor or TV
  • Supports resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD at 60 Hz
  • Flawless video with high speed USB-C to HDMI 2.0 connection
  • USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
  • Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
  • Availability: Mid-March 2017
  • MSRP: USD $39.99
Article Topics
Systems Integration · Products · Integration · TRENDnet · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

TRENDnet







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan
With the Right Business Plan in Place a Whole New Business Model is Within Reach

Trending
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
9 Predictions for the Smart Home in 2017
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
The Top 10 Surveillance Videos of 2016
How Cal State Northridge Is Using Video Analytics to Quash Parking Lot Crimes

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane