TRENDnet Introduces 5 New USB-C Solutions
The new solutions included USB-C hubs and adapters.
By SSI Staff · January 9, 2017
LAS VEGAS — TRENDnet announced at CES 2017 that is has added five new USB-C solutions to its product line.
The USB-C product line allows users to extend the life of their existing hardware, while simultaneously allowing users to utilize new technology, according to the company.
The following additions are slated to arrive over the next few months:
4-Port USB-C Ultra-Mini Hub, model TUC-H4E
- Add Four USB 3.0 ports to a computer with USB-C port
- No CD installation
- Convenient 10.5 cm (4.1 in) integrated USB-C cable
- Reduce clutter with this compact adapter
- Availability: End of January 2017
- MSRP: USD $19.99
USB-C to HDMI with Power Delivery and USB 3.0 Port, model TUC-HDMI3
- Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any HDMI monitor or TV
- Supports resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 Hz
- Flawless video with high speed USB-C to HDMI connection
- USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
- USB 3.0 Port to connect a USB device
- Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
- Availability: End of February 2017
- MSRP: USD $ 49.99
USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Power Delivery, model TUC-H4E2
- Adds four USB 3.0 ports
- No CD installation - just plug and play
- Backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports
- Reduced clutter with this compact adapter
- Power Delivery compliant
- Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
- Availability: End of February 2017
- MSRP: USD $39.99
USB-C to VGA Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-VGA2
- Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any VGA monitor or TV
- Supports resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz
- Flawless video with high speed USB-C to VGA connection
- USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
- Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
- Availability: Mid-March 2017
- MSRP: USD $34.99
USB-C to HDMI Adapter with Power Delivery, model TUC-HDMI2
- Mirror your laptop’s HD display to any HDMI monitor or TV
- Supports resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD at 60 Hz
- Flawless video with high speed USB-C to HDMI 2.0 connection
- USB-C Power Delivery Compliant
- Supports ChromeT, Windows 10 and Mac operating systems
- Availability: Mid-March 2017
- MSRP: USD $39.99