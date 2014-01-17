SSI logo

TRENDnet Launches New Line of Standalone DVR Surveillance Kits

TRENDnet's DVR surveillance kits come with all the necessary hardware for installations or upgrades.



TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet announces the launch of its new line of standalone DVR surveillance kits: the the 8-channel HD CCTV DVR surveillance kit, model TV-DVR208K and the 4-channel HD CCTV DVR surveillance kit, model TV-DVR104K.

Both kits come with all HD cameras, a pre-installed hard drive and the required cabling, providing all the hardware you need to build a new surveillance setup, or upgrade an existing one, according to the company.

TRENDnet DVRs also support live remote access, including free mobile apps available for download on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

“TRENDnet’s DVR kits are great for users looking for a new surveillance system or to prolong the use of their existing BNC cabling or infrastructure, while simultaneously updating their surveillance equipment,” says Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. “Previously, CCTV cameras were unable to compete with the quality of IP cameras, but we now have Full HD analog cameras; this higher resolution footage is crucial to identifying and responding to threats or suspicious activity.”

The TRENDnet DVR surveillance kits are available online on the TRENDnet store, or worldwide through authorized distribution and retail partners.

8-Channel HD CCTV DVR Surveillance Kit, model TV-DVR208K Features:

  • 8-Channel CCTV digital video recorder
  • Pre-installed 1 TB SATA HDD
  • Includes eight outdoor ready HD cameras
  • Plug and play up to 8 CCTV cameras
  • Video recording supported up to 1080p HD

4-Channel HD CCTV DVR Surveillance Kit, model TV-DVR104K Features:

  • 4-Channel CCTV digital video recorder
  • Pre-installed 1 TB SATA HDD
  • Includes four outdoor ready HD cameras
  • Plug and play up to 4 CCTV cameras
  • Video recording supported up to 1080p HD
  • One week of continuous recording

