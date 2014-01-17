TRENDnet Reveals New Fiber Media Converters

TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet has announced the addition of two new fiber media converters to its line of fiber networking products.

Each of the TFC-GSFP and TFC-FSFP fiber media converters feature a SFP slot that accommodates either the multimode module for short-distance transmissions or the single-mode module for long distances.

The Auto-MDIX 1000BASE-T RJ-45 port supports full-duplex mode for concurrent two-direction data transmissions.

TRENDnet says the new fiber solutions are ideal for long-distance networking applications and in addition to low attenuation, are immune to electromagnetic interference.



