TRENDnet Reveals New Fiber Media Converters
The fiber media converters feature an SFP slot that accommodates either a multi-mode module or single-mode module.
By SSI Staff · December 23, 2016
TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet has announced the addition of two new fiber media converters to its line of fiber networking products.
Each of the TFC-GSFP and TFC-FSFP fiber media converters feature a SFP slot that accommodates either the multimode module for short-distance transmissions or the single-mode module for long distances.
The Auto-MDIX 1000BASE-T RJ-45 port supports full-duplex mode for concurrent two-direction data transmissions.
TRENDnet says the new fiber solutions are ideal for long-distance networking applications and in addition to low attenuation, are immune to electromagnetic interference.
Article TopicsVideo Surveillance · Systems Integration · Products · Fiber Optics · Media Converter · TRENDnet · All Topics
Latest Download!
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.
Trending