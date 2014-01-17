SSI logo

TRENDnet Reveals New Fiber Media Converters

The fiber media converters feature an SFP slot that accommodates either a multi-mode module or single-mode module.



By ·


TORRANCE, Calif. — TRENDnet has announced the addition of two new fiber media converters to its line of fiber networking products.

Each of the TFC-GSFP and TFC-FSFP fiber media converters feature a SFP slot that accommodates either the multimode module for short-distance transmissions or the single-mode module for long distances.

The Auto-MDIX 1000BASE-T RJ-45 port supports full-duplex mode for concurrent two-direction data transmissions.

TRENDnet says the new fiber solutions are ideal for long-distance networking applications and in addition to low attenuation, are immune to electromagnetic interference.
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Systems Integration · Products · Fiber Optics · Media Converter · TRENDnet · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Fiber Optics, TRENDnet







Sammy Awards
Latest Download!
Security Sales & Integration Access Control EBook
This latest Security Sales & Integration Access Control eBook has the most current market technology, statistics, tips and more.


Trending
The 30 Top Technology Innovations of 2016
SSI Extends SAMMYs Entry Deadline to Jan. 20
Smart Home Security Demand to Rise This Holiday Season
These are the Most Dangerous States to Live in the U.S.
The Top 10 Biggest Security Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016
SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Leveraging IoT With Video Cameras for Security Dealers to Recognize New Revenue Streams

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane