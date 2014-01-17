Tri-Ed ‘U.S.A. Stadium Tour’ Training Event Returns for 2017
The wholesale distributor and its vendor partners will host dealer customers for a day of networking, demonstrations, trainings, an expo and a baseball game.
By SSI Staff · April 28, 2017
WOODBURY, N.Y. — Tri-Ed, Anixter, and CLARK announce the continuation of Tri-Ed Distribution Stadium Tour training and networking events. The tour will make stops across the U.S. during the 2017 Major League Baseball season.
The one day events feature technical trainings and exhibits from the security industry’s leading suppliers, dinner and a night out at the ballgame.
“Our Stadium Tours provide valuable educational and demo opportunities, while also allowing security dealers and integrators to network with industry suppliers and colleagues, and enjoy a night at the ball park,” says James Rothstein, senior vice president global marketing, Anixter. “We are very excited to announce our 2017 lineup and extend our thanks to all of our participating suppliers.”
The 2017 Stadium Tour schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, June 28 - Houston, TX
Houston Astros vs. Oakland A’s
Location: Minute Maid Park - 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX
Start Time: 12:00pm
Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/houstonst17
Thursday, July 20 - Seattle, WA
Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees
Location: Safeco Field – 1250 1 st Ave South, Seattle, WA
Start Time: 12:00pm
Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/seattlest17
Tuesday, August 1 - San Diego, CA
San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins
Location: Petco Park – 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Start Time: 12:00pm
Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/sandiegost17
Thursday, August 17 - Arlington, TX
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox
Location: Globe Life Park – 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX
Start Time: 12:00pm
Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/dallasst17
Wednesday, September 13 - Philadelphia, PA*
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins
Location: Citizens Bank Park – 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA
START TIME: 3:00pm
*EXPO & BALLGAME ONLY
Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/phillyst17
Tri-Ed says space is limited so to guarantee a ticket for the game, you must pre-register online. Attendance at the expo is required to receive your ticket.
READ NEXT: How to Cash In on the Financial Institutions Vertical