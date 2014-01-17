Tyco Adds 2 New IP Cameras to Illustra Portfolio
The camera additions consist of a 2MP p/t/z and 12MP fisheye.
By SSI Staff · February 6, 2017
WESTFORD, Mass. — Tyco Security Products introduces two new IP cameras to its growing Illustra IP camera portfolio.
The Illustra Flex 2-megapixel pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) and Illustra Pro 12-megapixel fisheye cameras are IK10 and IP66 rated for use in outdoor and low light environments.
“We are always cognizant of our customers’ need for excellent video quality while keeping a careful eye on cost,” says Linda Natale, product manager, Tyco Security Products. “Both new Illustra cameras provide multiple streams of H.264 and MJPEG video compression, supporting bitrate control. This provides excellent image clarity while efficiently managing bandwidth.”
Camera Features
Illustra Flex 2MP P/T/Z
- 20x optical zoom with continuous auto-focus
- 10X digital zoom
- Motion detection
- WDR, auto-defog, backlight control and noise reduction
- 60W PoE+ (outdoor model)
Illustra Pro 12-megapixel Fisheye
- 360° or 180° panoramic video
- Onboard dewarping technology
- Integrated IR illuminator
- Can be mounted on a wall or ceiling
