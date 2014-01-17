Tyco Introduces Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorders

WESTFORD, Mass. — Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, introduces its Holis HD tribrid video recorders.

The HD video solution leverages analog infrastructure by supporting SD analog cameras, Illustra Essentials IP cameras and American Dynamics’ new line of HD cameras.

“Our cost-effective HD video solution provides an ideal migration path for small to mid-sized sites looking to leverage their investments in analog but add on higher resolution cameras as their needs evolve,” says Mike Tabola, senior product manager for Tyco Security Products. “Users can also manage their video remotely with the full-featured Holis Go mobile app or web client for continual surveillance, no matter how widespread their facilities.”

Available in 4-, 8- and 16-channel models, the recorders feature intuitive search, record, zoom and export functions, as well as all channel synchronous real-time playback for simplified post-event forensics, according to the company.

With support for H.264 dual-stream video compression, the Holis HD tribrid video recorders feature up to 12 TB of storage and 1080P real time-recording across all channels.

Tyco says the solution is ideal for customers who currently have analog but are looking to expand or increase video resolution, consider price a major factor, have a maximum need of 16 cameras or have limited networking experience.

Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorder Features:

Supports tribrid video input for maximum flexibility: HD analog (HDCVI), SD analog,IP (Illustra Essentials only)

H.264 dual-stream video compression

1080P real time recording across all channels

HDMI/VGA simultaneous video output

All channel synchronous real-time playback

Remote network monitoring with thick client, web browser, or mobile app (iOS and Android)

Supports up to 12TB of storage

