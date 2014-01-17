SSI logo

Tyco Introduces Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorders

The Holis HD video recorders takes advantage of existing analog infrastructure.

Tyco's Holis HD tribrid video recorder.


By ·

WESTFORD, Mass. — Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, introduces its Holis HD tribrid video recorders.

The HD video solution leverages analog infrastructure by supporting SD analog cameras, Illustra Essentials IP cameras and American Dynamics’ new line of HD cameras.

“Our cost-effective HD video solution provides an ideal migration path for small to mid-sized sites looking to leverage their investments in analog but add on higher resolution cameras as their needs evolve,” says Mike Tabola, senior product manager for Tyco Security Products. “Users can also manage their video remotely with the full-featured Holis Go mobile app or web client for continual surveillance, no matter how widespread their facilities.”

Available in 4-, 8- and 16-channel models, the recorders feature intuitive search, record, zoom and export functions, as well as all channel synchronous real-time playback for simplified post-event forensics, according to the company.

With support for H.264 dual-stream video compression, the Holis HD tribrid video recorders feature up to 12 TB of storage and 1080P real time-recording across all channels.

Tyco says the solution is ideal for customers who currently have analog but are looking to expand or increase video resolution, consider price a major factor, have a maximum need of 16 cameras or have limited networking experience.

Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorder Features:

  • Supports tribrid video input for maximum flexibility: HD analog (HDCVI), SD analog,IP (Illustra Essentials only)
  • H.264 dual-stream video compression
  • 1080P real time recording across all channels
  • HDMI/VGA simultaneous video output
  • All channel synchronous real-time playback
  • Remote network monitoring with thick client, web browser, or mobile app (iOS and Android)
  • Supports up to 12TB of storage

READ NEXT: 13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Article Topics
Video Surveillance · Products · Tyco Security Products · Video Management · Video Surveillance · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Tyco Security Products, Video Surveillance







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
Marijuana Dispensary Security? Security Grade Protective Services Strikes Big in Niche Market
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Global Smart Home Sensor Installations to Top 4 Billion by 2022, ABI Research Forecasts
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West