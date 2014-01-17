Tyco Joins PPVAR as Full Industry Member

SSI logo

FRESNO, Calif. — The Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) announces that Tyco, a part of Johnson Controls, has joined the organization as a full industry member.

After the addition of ADT in September and with long-time industry member Stanley Security, PPVAR now has the three largest companies in the electronic security sector as part of its 77-member roster.

PPVAR, a public-private partnership comprised of electronic security stakeholders from law enforcement, the home and property insurance industries and the security alarm industry, seeks to lead security into an era of technology that prioritizes safety and collaboration with law enforcement, according to the organization.

“Law enforcement welcomes Tyco to PPVAR, and we are especially excited to see our public – private partnership continue to grow,” says Paul Fitzgerald, PPVAR member and sheriff of Story County, Iowa. “Working together in this kind of relationship greatly enhances the public’s safety along with that of our first responders. Tyco has a firm understanding of the prevailing trends in technology, service and the standards necessary as we strive for continual quality improvement.”

Jon Sargent, industry relations and law enforcement liaison for Tyco, has long been active working with the Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) on alarm management.

Sargent sees PPVAR as complementary to SIAC in their goal of assisting law enforcement with apprehensions through technology. “As monitoring standards and training of central station operators comes to fruition, SIAC is a partner in communicating this progress to law enforcement, affording all parties an excellent opportunity for collaborative efforts,” says Sargent.

PPVAR was established 2012 to promote the value of verified alarms and prioritized police response.

PPVAR looks to focus on educating and cultivating relationships with the nation’s law enforcement community as the adoption of verified response policies increases.
