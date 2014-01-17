Tyco Security Brings Access Control to Apple Watch

WESTFORD, Mass. — Kantech, from Tyco Security Products, has introduced EntraPass Go Pass support for Apple Watch, allowing access card holders to use the watch to enter and exit access points without their card.

EntraPass Go Pass had already turned iOS mobile devices into access control credentials, but this is the industry’s first Apple Watch mobile credential for access control.

Users can simply download the app to the phone (paired with an Apple Watch) and the “Go Pass” icon will appear on the watch, indicating that the app is ready to be used. Once the app is opened, a list of the user’s favorite doors will appear and the user can tap the appropriate door to gain entry.

The watch app can help reduce the issue of lost access cards. It can also be a good solution for visitors, temporary workers or buildings with high turnover, where frequent card issuance can be an administrative burden.

“EntraPass Go Pass support for the Apple Watch takes efficiency and user experience to a new level by making credential use as simple as possible,” says Rajeev Dubey, senior product manager, Tyco Security Products. “Instead of searching through their bags for a smart phone, card holders can push a button on their watch when they enter or exit a restricted area, which only takes a few seconds. The result is greater efficiency, speed and ease of access.”

The app communicates directly with the access control system’s server via Wi-Fi or cellular connection. All user activities are recorded on the EntraPass server for the system administrator.

EntraPass Go Pass App Features

Use your mobile device to access secured areas

Works with any Kantech reader

Solves problems of lost cards

Great for visitors, temporary workers or high turnover personnel populations

Fast, easy authorization process

Access defined by privileges in EntraPass

Use with traditional EntraPass Corporate or Global Editions, or as part of your hattrix hosted/managed security subscription

