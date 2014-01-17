Tyco Security Products Augments Connected Partner Program With New Web Portal

WESTFORD, Mass — Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, has launched a new web portal for its Connected Partner Program to further simplify the third-party integration process with the company’s various brands.

With a simple online application, enhanced access to the latest integration resources and ongoing support, the new portal enhances the partner experience and improves the speed of delivering integrated solutions to market, according to the company.

The new portal enables third-party technology providers looking to integrate with Tyco Security Products brands to have a single online access point. It also allows them to easily find comprehensive integration documentation, download SDK/web service and APIs and brand software, as well as access online training resources and FAQ documents to assist in the integration process.

Using a self-certification process, partners can manage the integration timeline through the various stages at their own pace, including application, pre-development, development, testing and launch. Qualified technology partners have private access to Tyco Security Products’ fully equipped laboratories as well as receive support from its engineering professionals.

“Offering such a breadth of unique integrations provides our customers with robust and reliable platforms that can work with the customer’s current systems or others of their choosing,” says Conleth Donaghy, senior product manager, Connected Partner Program, Tyco Security Products. “The new streamlined portal enables a faster and more comprehensive development process for our technology partners. By using the online tools and support resources dedicated to the program, our customers have more insight into these integrations and more choice at their fingertips.”

The Connected Partner Program includes nearly 200 partners with over 400 integrations across several of its leading brands, including Software House, Kantech and American Dynamics.

Participation in the program begins with an online application on the Connected Partner Program website.