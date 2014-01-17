Tyco Security Products Updates C•CURE 9000

WESTFORD, Mass. — Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, announces the newest version of its C•CURE 9000 security and event management platform.

C•CURE 9000 v2.60 offers advanced access control policy enforcement and customization, after-hours reader groups, expiring clearances, as well as increased operational efficiency, according to the company.

This latest version of C•CURE 9000 also supports IPV6 address protocols for the iSTAR Ultra door controller and introduces a new C•CURE 9000 web client user interface.

“The newest version of the C•CURE 9000 includes features that are invaluable to airports, government buildings and other large-scale facilities because they automate processes, and provide process and procedure accountability for meeting compliance standards,” says Jason Ouellette, global product line director, access control, Tyco Security Products. “The v2.60 release can also improve operational efficiency by moving administrative tasks, such as adding new card holders, to specific individuals who can use their mobile devices to access the system.”

The usability enhancements to the C•CURE 9000 v2.60 platform let end users configure the platform to create a new event after a number of consecutive rejections. This allows end users to define the threshold for event creation by configuring the number of consecutive retries allowed within a given time period.

The latest version of C•CURE 9000 includes a new version of the C•CURE 9000 web client, which provides remote access to C•CURE 9000 directly from a computer with an Internet browser.