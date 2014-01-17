SSI logo

Tyco Security Products Updates C•CURE 9000

The latest version offers new functionalities for enhanced compliance controls and increased operational efficiency.



By ·


WESTFORD, Mass. — Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, announces the newest version of its C•CURE 9000 security and event management platform.

C•CURE 9000 v2.60 offers advanced access control policy enforcement and customization,  after-hours reader groups, expiring clearances, as well as increased operational efficiency, according to the company.

This latest version of C•CURE 9000 also supports IPV6 address protocols for the iSTAR Ultra door controller and introduces a new C•CURE 9000 web client user interface.

“The newest version of the C•CURE 9000 includes features that are invaluable to airports, government buildings and other large-scale facilities because they automate processes, and provide process and procedure accountability for meeting compliance standards,” says Jason Ouellette, global product line director, access control, Tyco Security Products. “The v2.60 release can also improve operational efficiency by moving administrative tasks, such as adding new card holders, to specific individuals who can use their mobile devices to access the system.”

RELATED: Ocularis VMS Software Now Integrates With C•CURE 9000

The usability enhancements to the C•CURE 9000 v2.60 platform let end users configure the platform to create a new event after a number of consecutive rejections. This allows end users to define the threshold for event creation by configuring the number of consecutive retries allowed within a given time period.

The latest version of C•CURE 9000 includes a new version of the C•CURE 9000 web client, which provides remote access to C•CURE 9000 directly from a computer with an Internet browser.

 
Article Topics
Access Control · Products · Access Control · C•CURE 9000 · Tyco Security Products · Video Management · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Access Control, Tyco Security Products, Video Management







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ADT Execs Outline Ambitious Plans for 2017
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Alarm.com Acquires Icontrol, Settles Honeywell Lawsuit
Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Genetec Is Securing a Children’s Hospital in Montreal

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane