UCC to Provide Monitoring Services for Lowe’s DIY Iris Smart Home System

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — United Central Control (UCC) has reached an agreement to provide monitoring services for Lowe’s Iris smart home security system.

Lowe’s announced Monday (5/8) the new professional monitoring service “gives residential customers the ability to have emergency responders dispatched to their homes in the event of a security, smoke, carbon monoxide or panic alarm with no long-term contract required.”

The cost will be $14.95 per month.

The launch of professional monitoring is part of an expanded set of features, devices and services that Iris is introducing to address smart home customers’ interest in home security, including:

A new Alarm Tracker feature within the Iris user experience allows users to track security, smoke, CO and panic alarm activity in their home, and to see when help is on the way in an emergency situation.

Two new premium, pet-immune motion sensors from Bosch that can be manually configured to adjust the sensitivity of motion detection now integrate with Iris.

The professional monitoring service also includes Iris’ cellular backup service, which means Iris users’ systems stay connected even if their internet service provider fails.

“Our goal is to help our customers feel safer and more secure in their homes by combining professional monitoring with all the benefits of a smart home. Smart home security doesn’t have to be a luxury — we believe in delivering the best value without the hassle and expense of a long-term contract and high monthly fees,” says Mick Koster, vice president and general manager of Iris. “Our easy-to-install, DIY system means customers choose exactly what they want, exactly how they want it, for the most affordable and complete smart home of their dreams.”

To enroll, current Iris security users can login using the Iris web interface and update their service plan.

The press release states:

Prospective Iris customers can get started for less than $100 for a limited time. They can purchase an Iris Security Starter Pack, available for $99, and they will receive the Smart Hub ($69.99 value) for free. Customers are guided through the simple setup process once they download the free Iris app, which provides the convenience of monitoring and controlling their smart home security system from their smartphone or computer.

Current devices that are able to be professionally monitored include: Iris contact sensors, Iris motion sensors, Iris keypads, Utilitech glass break sensors, Nyce Hinge & Tilt sensors, the Iris garage door controller, the new Bosch premium motion sensors, Halo and First Alert smoke/CO detectors, plus other security sensors that have the “works with Iris” brand icon and are listed on irisbylowes.com.

Iris professional monitoring is initially available in certain zip codes in 44 states. The company says it will continue to expand availability to new markets throughout the year. Updates on availability in a specific area are available here.



Iris has updated its three service plans, which follow here:

Basic Service, offered for free, is intended for the majority of Iris users and includes everything a user needs to monitor and control their home. This plan now includes the ability to create Rules and Scenes for greater smart home control and automation, and the Favorites bar, which is a popular feature among current users. Premium Service, offered at $9.99 per month, includes all the features of Basic plus a few advanced features designed for the smart home fans who want even more control and knowledge of their home. This plan now includes a new History Visualization feature which enables customers to more quickly see activity in their home as well as other key features such as the Care service to enable monitoring of any disruptions to loved ones’ daily routines, camera recording and the new Alarm Tracker feature. Camera recording has been expanded to include an additional 1GB of storage, bringing the total allotment to 3GB per account. Professional Monitoring Service, offered for $14.95 per month, is a new all-inclusive Iris service plan which includes all the features of Premium, plus cellular backup service and 24/7 monitoring of your home for security, smoke, carbon monoxide and panic alarms. This plan is for the homeowner who wants to rely on the professionals to keep their home protected. (An approved cellular modem purchase is required to enable the cellular backup service.)

