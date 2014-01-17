The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017

Recurring revenue business models. Advancements in facial recognition and video analytics. Data-centric approaches to the future. Robotics. Disruptive, game-changing trends. The latest in home controls and enterprise-level logical access control. Security cameras galore, new services to brighten your bottom line and drill bit demos, too.

You could go on for far longer jotting down random thoughts about what all goes on display and goes down in education sessions at ISC West. Then there are all those ancillary networking sideshows to consider.

Presented by Reed Exhibitions and exclusively sponsored by the Security Industry Association (SIA), ISC West will be held once again at the Sands Expo & Convention Center, April 5-7.





Billed as the largest exhibition hall in North America dedicated to security, organizers say they are expecting upward of 29,000 installing security contractors, consultants, specifiers, end users and representatives from manufacturers, distributors and

central stations, among other industry professionals.

The show will also host more than 1,000 exhibitors, showcasing products, technologies and services from across the physical and logical security landscape. A comprehensive educational program is also once again replete with sessions to keep security stakeholders abreast of technology trends and much more.

Dive into the following conference overview for the details you need to plan your schedule efficiently and effectively. Never randomly.

ISC West Networking, Awards, Keynotes & More

Numerous awards programs, networking events, product showcases and other related goings-on are being held throughout ISC West. Here is a sampling:

Security professionals gathered at the 2016 SAMMY Awards and SSI Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony.



SAMMY Awards & SSI Industry Hall of Fame Induction — SSI has an open invitation to electronic security professionals from the installation and supplier communities to attend the 22nd Annual SAMMY (Sales and Marketing) Awards, along with 13th Annual SSI Hall of Fame induction at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas on April 4.

You can learn more about the SAMMYs and this year’s finalists here, and the Hall of Fame inductees here.

Also, SSI returns with the third Most Valuable Product (MVP) Awards. Learn more about the program, click here.

AIREF Golf Classic — The Alarm Industry Research and Education Foundation returns with its 14th annual AIREF Golf Classic on April 4, offering participants a casual golf outing with other industry professionals, all the while supporting the organization’s research initiatives.

The activity will be held at the Revere Golf Club and includes breakfast and lunch, plus cocktails following the tournament. The event is the largest fundraiser for AIREF, a nonprofit organization that serves as the research arm of the electronic security industry. AIREF is engaged in initiatives critical to public safety, consumers and the alarm industry. Shuttle buses depart from Treasure Island promptly at 7:15 a.m. and the tournament begins at 8:45 a.m. Register at airef.org or email [email protected]

New Product Showcase — SIA will announce the recipients of its annual New Product Showcase (NPS) April 5, 3 p.m., at the Venetian Hallway Stage, located outside the Global Expo. Established in 1979, each year the NPS program recognizes winners in several product and service categories along with the Judges Choice and Best New Product awards. There will be a special physical display area where installing security contractors and others can view each of the program’s entrants.

SIA InteropFest — Now in its fourth year, SIA will host a networking function to showcase various efforts of its standards program. During the SIA InteropFest attendees can see how technology providers are incorporating interoperability into their devices by leveraging the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP). The function, which includes a reception, will be held April 5, 4-6 p.m., at the Sands Convention Center (room 801). Attendance is free, however, registration is required. Visit securityindustry.org/ Pages/IndustryEvents/SIA-InteropFest. aspx to learn more or register.

Youth Scholarship and Outreach Programs of the Associations — SIA and ISC West are sponsoring the following events to raise funds for youth scholarships and outreach programs. For more information or to register for any of the following events, call (800) 437-7658, Ext. 3, or email [email protected]

ISC’s Got Talent: April 4, 8-11 p.m., Rockhouse Bar, located in the Grand Canal Shoppes. Witness the return of singing duo Dos Associones (SSI Industry Hall of Famers George Gunning and Les Gold). Join more than 300 members of the California Alarm Association, Nevada Security Association, ESA of Utah, Arizona Alarm Association and in excess of 20 other organizations for this special welcome reception and mixer.

Leadership Breakfast: April 5, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Sands Convention Center (Galileo 1001-1004). Join members of local, state and national associations at the official beginning of the first day at ISC West followed by a keynote address at 8:45 a.m.

Nevada Security Association Public Safety Luncheon: April 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sands Convention Center (Galileo 1001-1004). NSA hosts the Western states luncheon with a special focus on public safety, with guests from police and fire.

Keynotes:

Philip Celestini, section chief, FBI cyber division, will present “The FBI View of Cybersecurity: Threats, Trends and Protective Strategies”; April 5 (8:45-9:45 a.m.; Sands 701).

A panel session titled “DDoS Threat Landscape & Defensive Countermeasures” will be moderated by HiveWind Founder Chris Holland; April 6, (8:45-9:45 a.m.; Sands 305, Level 1).

Matthew Rosenquist, cybersecurity strategist, Intel Corp., will discuss “How Cyber-Attacks are Changing the Expectations of Security, Privacy, and Safety”; April 6 (1:45-2:45 p.m.; Sands 701).

SIA [email protected] Courses, Workshops Galore

Organizers of the SIA [email protected] program have assembled more than 75 sessions among numerous tracks of vendor-agnostic physical security and network training. The curriculum qualifies for continuing education (CE) hours with various relevant industry accreditation bodies.

Certificates of attendance will be distributed to all session attendees after the show. Participants who complete sessions through SIA [email protected] may be eligible to receive ALOA education credits (AEU), ASIS continuing professional education credits (CPE) and NICET continuing professional development points (CPD).

The courses are structured to allow participants sufficient time to visit the exhibition floor following their session work. Packages are available for one, two or all three days of sessions, which are labeled by intro, intermediate or advanced levels.

An ample portion of the overall curriculum is geared toward installing security contractors, including executives, managers, field technicians, central station personnel and others.

OPEN INVITE: Electronic Security Professionals Invited to SSI ‘s SAMMY, HOF and MVP Award Ceremonies

PSA Security Network is hosting a multisession track on April 4 that will be dedicated solely to systems integrators, including system design, installation and deployment, best business practices and more.

Titles include, “RMR Model in the Security Industry: How It Works and Why We Need It”; “Succession Planning and Leadership in a Merger & Acquisition Market”; and “Increasing Your Brand Recognition Through Social Media.” PSA’s track includes panel sessions as well.

PSA Security Network President and CEO Bill Bozeman will moderate “Robotics: Upcoming Legislation and Government Regulations You Need to Know Now,” which will feature panelists Jack Wu (Nightingale Security), Michael Kobelin (Sharp Robotics) and retired Brig. Gen. William Marshall.

Also on tap during the conference are nearly a dozen workshops. These focus on best practices and other insights on such topics as dealing with active shooters, sales management, designing commission plans, physical security project management, healing rifts between integrators and manufacturers, among others. To download a complete educational brochure, visit iscwest.com.

Article Topics

About the Author Rodney Bosch

Although Bosch’s name is quite familiar to those in the security industry, his previous experience has been in daily newspaper journalism. Prior to joining SECURITY SALES & INTEGRATION in 2006, he spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Times, where he performed a wide assortment of editorial responsibilities, including feature and metro department assignments as well as content producing for latimes.com. Bosch is a graduate of California State University, Fresno with a degree in Mass Communication & Journalism. In 2007, he successfully completed the National Burglar and Fire Alarm Association’s National Training School coursework to become a Certified Level I Alarm Technician.

Contact Rodney Bosch: [email protected] View More by Rodney Bosch

