Vanderbilt Now Supports Mercury Security OEM Controllers, Peripheral Panels

As an Authentic Mercury partner, Vanderbilt will provide customers with a streamlined path to move beyond proprietary hardware to more feature-rich access control solutions.



By ·


PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Vanderbilt, a global provider of open-architecture security systems, recently completed its integration with access control OEM manufacturer Mercury Security and is now an Authentic Mercury partner. Both firms are owned by ACRE, a private holding company based in New London, Conn.

The integration ensures Vanderbilt devices support Mercury Security’s hardware controllers and peripheral panels. For Vanderbilt’s systems integrator partners, an open-architecture approach supports the long-term success of technology deployments, providing freedom to choose solutions that work best for a specific deployment, an end user’s needs and crucial infrastructure requirements, according to the company.

As an Authentic Mercury partner, Vanderbilt will provide customers with a streamlined path to move beyond proprietary hardware to more feature-rich access control solutions. Through its close technology partnerships and support of open standards efforts such as those promoted by ONVIF, Vanderbilt provides the interconnection of its solutions and devices with other IP-enabled systems to aggregate security data. This approach allows users to improve security staff productivity, increase situational awareness and gather more security and business intelligence, according to the company.

“Open solutions enable greater choice in technologies for end users, streamlines installation and maximizes product integration,” says Matt Barnette, president, Mercury Security. “Vanderbilt’s support of Mercury solutions allows more flexibility for today’s modern security leaders and systems integrators, and supports the future of the industry.”

An increasing demand for open and interoperable access control solutions allow users the freedom to use existing investments and third-party devices as part of a best-in-class security solution, comments Mitchell Kane, president, Vanderbilt.

“Open systems benefit the entire security marketplace and Vanderbilt is dedicated to promoting open solutions that allow stakeholders to expand systems as security needs evolve over time,” Kane says. “Our partnership with Mercury is a significant step forward in meeting this goal.”
