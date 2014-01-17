SSI logo

Vanderbilt Adds SPC Connect to Cloud-Based Solution Offerings

Vanderbilt's SPC Connect gives end users the ability to update SPC panels remotely.



WEISBADEN, Germany —  Vanderbilt, a global provider of security systems, announces the addition of SPC Connect to its SPC product portfolio, a hosted cloud-based solution designed specifically for installers to monitor, manage and maintain SPC panels remotely from any location.

The Vanderbilt SPC series consists of hybrid intrusion detection systems with both wired and wireless capabilities for intrusion coverage.

SPC can be tailored to small businesses, with applicability through large multinational enterprise organizations, according to the company.

The addition of SPC Connect to existing SPC systems gives end users the ability to update SPC panels remotely.

SPC Connect users can manage SPC panels, and perform operations and status checks across groups of systems, instantly and remotely, as well as access event logs or view cameras.

The system also has the ability to configure direct messaging by email in the event of an alarm.

“SPC Connect brings intrusion detection to an entirely new level, leveraging connectivity with scalability and flexibility — all of which are critical to today’s end users,” says Joe Grillo, Vanderbilt CEO. “Mobile capability is at a premium in our society, and many businesses require the ability to control their security on the go. SPC Connect allows this in an easy-to-use application for complete control over the intrusion detection systems already in place, and offers a cost-effective solution for end users, dealers and installers.”

SPC Connect only requires a Web-based browser connected to the Internet and is also available as a free app from the Apple Store or on Google Play.

