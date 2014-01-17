Vector Security Bestows 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation Scholarships
The security provider doled out nearly $24,000 in scholarship awards to support loss prevention continuing education.
By SSI Staff · May 5, 2017
PITTSBURGH — Vector Security announces the winners of its 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) scholarships, which provide financial support to professionals seeking to obtain Loss Prevention Qualified (LPQ) and Loss Prevention Certified (LPC) certifications.
Each year Vector Security awards the scholarships in support of career development and continuing education for professionals in this rapidly-growing industry.
Nearly $24,000 was awarded to the following 2017 Vector Security LPF scholarship program winners (with company affiliation):
LPQ Scholarship Recipients
- Melissa Allen, Marshalls /TJX Corp.
- Bianca Bennett, Giant of Landover
- Paulina Garcia, Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Jessica Hart-Ohalloran, Marshalls /TJX Corp.
- Ron Houk, Stein Mart
- Kylee Johnson, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas
- Dustin Kelty, Belk
- Eric Mizner, HomeGoods/TJX Corp.
- Michael Muysenberg, Kroger Co.
- Cinthia Sadauskas, Ikea
LPC Scholarship Recipients
- Kathleen Avariano, Hermes of Paris
- Chuck Bailey, CFI, Hibbett Sporting Goods
- Clyde Bentzel, Gabriel Brothers
- Robert Borowski, Rent-A-Center
- Stephen Boyd, Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Danielle Butler, Bealls
- Adam Cooper, Belk
- Jill Ellison, Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Douglas Fessenden, Restoration Hardware
- Nathan Hamblin, PetSmart
- James Lapcevic, Luxottica
- Peter Lewandowski, Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Michael Provencio, Staples
- Brigette Ross, Petco Animal Supplies
- Derrik Welsh, A’GACI
“Each year, we receive a high volume of applications from deserving individuals, and this year was no exception,” says Michael T. Grady, LPC, executive vice president of Vector Security Networks. “While the awardees represent a variety of professional backgrounds, they each express the highest level of desire for the opportunity. In addition, they all possess a positive outlook as to how they will use this program to enhance the value they bring to their respective employers and to the profession.”
Vector Security has awarded 209 scholarships totaling more than $213,220 since the program began in 2009.