Vector Security Bestows 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation Scholarships

PITTSBURGH — Vector Security announces the winners of its 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) scholarships, which provide financial support to professionals seeking to obtain Loss Prevention Qualified (LPQ) and Loss Prevention Certified (LPC) certifications.

Each year Vector Security awards the scholarships in support of career development and continuing education for professionals in this rapidly-growing industry.

Nearly $24,000 was awarded to the following 2017 Vector Security LPF scholarship program winners (with company affiliation):

LPQ Scholarship Recipients

Melissa Allen, Marshalls /TJX Corp.

Bianca Bennett, Giant of Landover

Paulina Garcia, Lowe’s Home Improvement

Jessica Hart-Ohalloran, Marshalls /TJX Corp.

Ron Houk, Stein Mart

Kylee Johnson, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas

Dustin Kelty, Belk

Eric Mizner, HomeGoods/TJX Corp.

Michael Muysenberg, Kroger Co.

Cinthia Sadauskas, Ikea

LPC Scholarship Recipients

Kathleen Avariano, Hermes of Paris

Chuck Bailey, CFI, Hibbett Sporting Goods

Clyde Bentzel, Gabriel Brothers

Robert Borowski, Rent-A-Center

Stephen Boyd, Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Danielle Butler, Bealls

Adam Cooper, Belk

Jill Ellison, Lowe’s Home Improvement

Douglas Fessenden, Restoration Hardware

Nathan Hamblin, PetSmart

James Lapcevic, Luxottica

Peter Lewandowski, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Michael Provencio, Staples

Brigette Ross, Petco Animal Supplies

Derrik Welsh, A’GACI

“Each year, we receive a high volume of applications from deserving individuals, and this year was no exception,” says Michael T. Grady, LPC, executive vice president of Vector Security Networks. “While the awardees represent a variety of professional backgrounds, they each express the highest level of desire for the opportunity. In addition, they all possess a positive outlook as to how they will use this program to enhance the value they bring to their respective employers and to the profession.”

Vector Security has awarded 209 scholarships totaling more than $213,220 since the program began in 2009.