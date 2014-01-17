SSI logo

Vector Security Bestows 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation Scholarships

The security provider doled out nearly $24,000 in scholarship awards to support loss prevention continuing education.

Vector Security has awarded 209 scholarships totaling more than $213,220 since the program began in 2009.


By ·

PITTSBURGH — Vector Security announces the winners of its 2017 Loss Prevention Foundation (LPF) scholarships, which provide financial support to professionals seeking to obtain Loss Prevention Qualified (LPQ) and Loss Prevention Certified (LPC) certifications.

Each year Vector Security awards the scholarships in support of career development and continuing education for professionals in this rapidly-growing industry.

Nearly $24,000 was awarded to the following 2017 Vector Security LPF scholarship program winners (with company affiliation):

LPQ Scholarship Recipients

  • Melissa Allen, Marshalls /TJX Corp.
  • Bianca Bennett, Giant of Landover
  • Paulina Garcia, Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Jessica Hart-Ohalloran, Marshalls /TJX Corp.
  • Ron Houk, Stein Mart
  • Kylee Johnson, Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma & North Texas
  • Dustin Kelty, Belk
  • Eric Mizner, HomeGoods/TJX Corp.
  • Michael Muysenberg, Kroger Co.
  • Cinthia Sadauskas, Ikea

LPC Scholarship Recipients

  • Kathleen Avariano, Hermes of Paris
  • Chuck Bailey, CFI, Hibbett Sporting Goods
  • Clyde Bentzel, Gabriel Brothers
  • Robert Borowski, Rent-A-Center
  • Stephen Boyd, Army & Air Force Exchange Service
  • Danielle Butler, Bealls
  • Adam Cooper, Belk
  • Jill Ellison, Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Douglas Fessenden, Restoration Hardware
  • Nathan Hamblin, PetSmart
  • James Lapcevic, Luxottica
  • Peter Lewandowski, Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Michael Provencio, Staples
  • Brigette Ross, Petco Animal Supplies
  • Derrik Welsh, A’GACI

“Each year, we receive a high volume of applications from deserving individuals, and this year was no exception,” says Michael T. Grady, LPC, executive vice president of Vector Security Networks. “While the awardees represent a variety of professional backgrounds, they each express the highest level of desire for the opportunity. In addition, they all possess a positive outlook as to how they will use this program to enhance the value they bring to their respective employers and to the profession.”

Vector Security has awarded 209 scholarships totaling more than $213,220 since the program began in 2009.
Article Topics
News · Loss Prevention Management · Vector Security · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Loss Prevention Management







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
20 Key Trends Emerge From ASIS 2014
Wink Hub or SmartThings Hub: Which Works Better?
30 Security Technologies Tickle Experts’ Fancies
SIA Appoints Samsung’s De Fina as Vice Chairman of Board of Directors
Professionalism and Attitude Promoted at DMP Owners Forum

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West