Vector Security Named ‘Supplier of the Year’ By Staples

PITTSBURGH — Vector Security Networks, a single source solutions provider for managed network services and physical security to multi-site businesses across North America, was named “Supplier of the Year” by business-to-business solutions partner Staples at their 2017 Global Loss Prevention Conference in New Castle, NH earlier this month.

The award recognizes Vector Security Networks for supporting Staples’ business strategy on delivery services and focus on online ordering. Vector was also recognized for this award in 2014.

Vector Security Networks says it listened to the company’s needs, then put a team and process in place that fast tracks projects linked to Staples’ new strategy while still accommodating for site surveys, defining project scope, and installation.

“We are a nimble team that has reacted to the changing needs of Staples’ business, and all done while taking the burden of management off of the loss prevention team wherever possible,” says Mark Townshend, national account manager, Vector Security Networks. “We look forward to a continued successful partnership and further supporting the Staples organization.”

In the early stages of the program, Vector Security Networks worked closely with the loss prevention team to provide an access control system directly integrated with the alarm system, which greatly reduced overall costs of the equipment and installation needed.

“Staples has been a customer of Vector Security Networks for over 15 years. The highest honor we as a service provider can receive is recognition from our customer for delivering solutions and adding value to their organization,” says Michael T. Grady, executive vice president, Vector Security Networks. “We are thankful for our partnership with Staples and proud to be selected as their Supplier of the Year.”

Among the loss prevention solutions Vector Security Networks currently provides to Staples are intrusion and fire alarm monitoring, installation and service, video surveillance and access control.

