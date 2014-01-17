Viakoo Awarded Patent for Validating Retention Times of Surveillance Data
Viakoo's automation patent replaces methods currently being used that rely on manual processes.
By SSI Staff · December 26, 2016
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Viakoo announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,456,190 for Viakoo’s methods of independently calculating the actual time period of retention for an individual video data stream on a recording system.
Viakoo says it has implemented this patent in its products to automatically detect, track, and validate Video Retention Compliance (VRC) as a key performance metric.
The automation replaces methods currently being used that rely on manual processes, simple checks of time stamps on oldest files, or assertions from the video management software on when it thinks it deleted data, according to the company.
“This patent confirms Viakoo’s position as an innovation leader in the physical security industry,” says Bud Broomhead, CEO, Viakoo. “The patent has broad, fundamental claims that we believe are important for automating critical physical security requirements that today are manual, time consuming, and error prone. We intend to continue to build value from our intellectual property through our products and physical security industry relationships.”
Many organizations that use video systems are required by regulations, industry standards, or internal compliance standards to retain video evidence for a period of time (typically 30 to 90 days). Auditors for industry standards such as PCI, HIPAA/HiTRUST, NIST, FedRAMP, and others are now required to confirm that an organization is systematically retaining video data for the required retention period in order to achieve compliance certification. By virtue of Viakoo’s patent in this area, Viakoo’s products are the only automated approach independently proving retention compliance.
Measurement of the retention period is performed for each camera stream being recorded on a system. This disclosure describes methods of independently calculating retention for each camera stream recorded in an extremely efficient manner. This calculated measure can be aggregated to create an overall compliance score per recording server, a collection of recorders at a site, or a score for an entire organization.
EDITOR'S CHOICE