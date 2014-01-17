Viakoo Awarded Patent for Validating Retention Times of Surveillance Data

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Viakoo announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,456,190 for Viakoo’s methods of independently calculating the actual time period of retention for an individual video data stream on a recording system.

Viakoo says it has implemented this patent in its products to automatically detect, track, and validate Video Retention Compliance (VRC) as a key performance metric.

The automation replaces methods currently being used that rely on manual processes, simple checks of time stamps on oldest files, or assertions from the video management software on when it thinks it deleted data, according to the company.

“This patent confirms Viakoo’s position as an innovation leader in the physical security industry,” says Bud Broomhead, CEO, Viakoo. “The patent has broad, fundamental claims that we believe are important for automating critical physical security requirements that today are manual, time consuming, and error prone. We intend to continue to build value from our intellectual property through our products and physical security industry relationships.”

