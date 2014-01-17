Viakoo Releases Latest Addition of Physical Security Verification Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Viakoo announces the availability of its new OnPremises Edition, developed for organizations with policies that restrict use of cloud-based solutions.

OnPremises runs advanced system analytics to provide early problem detection, scientific diagnosis and recommended courses of action to ensure that surveillance and access control system operations are fully documented and in continuous compliance.

“Security teams face strict physical security requirements and audits, from both external and internal policies and regulations,” says Edward Pate, director of facilities and security, SanDisk Western Digital. “Viakoo automatically verifies and documents that our physical security is always on, greatly reducing our compliance burden.”

For enterprises that require physical security metadata be kept within their own datacenters, Viakoo OnPremises delivers enterprise-wide physical security verification that adheres to requirements while providing easy deployment, increased reliability and high scalability, according to the company.

OnPremises can be accessed remotely via smartphone or PC by authorized personnel.

“Viakoo OnPremises gives customers the same capabilities as our flagship cloud offering, plus a smooth path to eliminating physical security risks,” says Viakoo CEO Bud Broomhead. “We developed this solution incorporating input from our customers and we’re pleased that leading organizations have already deployed it with great success.”