SSI logo

Viakoo Releases Latest Addition of Physical Security Verification Solution

OnPremises minimizes surveillance and security system downtime to ensure that actionable data is captured and retained properly.



By ·


MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Viakoo announces the availability of its new OnPremises Edition, developed for organizations with policies that restrict use of cloud-based solutions.

OnPremises runs advanced system analytics to provide early problem detection, scientific diagnosis and recommended courses of action to ensure that surveillance and access control system operations are fully documented and in continuous compliance.

“Security teams face strict physical security requirements and audits, from both external and internal policies and regulations,” says Edward Pate, director of facilities and security, SanDisk Western Digital. “Viakoo automatically verifies and documents that our physical security is always on, greatly reducing our compliance burden.”

READ: Viakoo Awarded Patent for Validating Retention Times of Surveillance Data

For enterprises that require physical security metadata be kept within their own datacenters, Viakoo OnPremises delivers enterprise-wide physical security verification that adheres to requirements while providing easy deployment, increased reliability and high scalability, according to the company.

OnPremises can be accessed remotely via smartphone or PC by authorized personnel.

“Viakoo OnPremises gives customers the same capabilities as our flagship cloud offering, plus a smooth path to eliminating physical security risks,” says Viakoo CEO Bud Broomhead. “We developed this solution incorporating input from our customers and we’re pleased that leading organizations have already deployed it with great success.”
Article Topics
Other · Installation and Service · Products · Maintenance · Viakoo · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Viakoo







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration February 2017 Issue
The Business Issue

Trending
Hikvision President Chats With SSI About Cybersecurity, Privacy Concerns
Honeywell Sues Icontrol & Alarm.com to Block Competitors From Merging
ELK Releases Dual-Path Alarm Communicator, Partners With Optex for Wireless Motion Detector
Deadline Extended to Enter SSI MVP Awards Entries
Genetec Discusses Better Cybersecurity at Connect Press Summit

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

5 Steps to an Agile Business Plan

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

SimpliSafe DIY Security System Investigation Yields Disturbing Results
From Monitronics to MONI: Inside a 10-Month Rebranding Campaign
NYPD Adds Security Cameras to Entire Fleet of Police Vans
Time to Take Airport Security to a Higher Plane