Vicon Announces New Valerus VMS

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon Industries, a designer and producer of video security systems and IP cameras,  has announced the release of its new next-generation video management software (VMS), Valerus.

The software offers third-party integration compatibility through ONVIF and is available as software only, or installed on factory approved hardware.

A single license activates all Valerus components—including cameras, recording servers and clients.

Bret McGowan, Vicon’s Sr. VP Sales & Marketing, says, “Vicon’s Valerus is finally here and we look forward to sharing our new software with the entire security industry. This revolutionary video management software brings a whole new level of ease of installation and user experience and underscores our commitment to offer true standards-based products. Valerus is a system you can invest in today and be confident it will be your solution into the future.”

Vicon says upcoming software updates will be free to ensure that the software is always compatible with the latest hardware and operating systems.
