Vicon Industries Releases Mobile App for VMS

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon Industries, a designer and producer of video security systems and high-performance IP cameras, announces the release of the Vicon Valerus Mobile app.

The app lets users of Vicon Valerus video management software (VMS) access their VMS system from iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Its interface has been optimized for a small screen user experience with what the company calls “advanced simplicity.”

“Vicon’s commitment to developing the industry’s easiest to install and manage VMS, while providing the performance and features of an enterprise level solution, includes making sure that users have the freedom to easily and securely monitor their system from anywhere,” says Bret McGowan, Vicon’s executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Features Include:

  • Live and recorded video playback from any device on the system
  • Flexible screen layouts, displaying up to nine concurrent video streams
  • Full control of p/t/z cameras, including presets
  • Pinch-to-zoom on live and playback video
  • Arrange video tiles on-the-fly
  • Remembers last state when minimized

Security professionals who wish to experience the Valerus mobile app, but do not yet own or have access to an operational Valerus system, may test out the mobile app by logging into Vicon’s demonstration server using the directions posted on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

