Vicon Integrates Valerus VMS With VAX Access Control

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon Industries announces its Valerus video management solution now integrates with VAX, Vicon’s access control solution.

The integration enables the display of live and recorded Valerus video from inside the VAX interface and is free with the purchase of either system, regardless of the number of cameras or card readers in use.

Security teams using the integrated system can now easily confirm that each swiping individual actually matches the card holder’s identity and that no piggy-backing entry occurs, according to the company.

Video of each event can be viewed live, as access events occur, or called up as recorded video by clicking on any past event listed within the VAX events report.

“Vicon is pleased to offer a fresh, new integrated solution for video and access control that we believe both integrators and end-users will welcome for its simplicity, reliability and effectiveness. Designed for seamless connectivity and ease of use, our combined Valerus/VAX solution is a valuable addition to a marketplace currently filled with complex and often confusing options,” says Bret McGowan, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Vicon.

Current Valerus and VAX customers can utilize the integration by updating to the latest version of Valerus software, which is available for download, without additional licensing, from Vicon’s website.