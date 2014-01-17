Vicon Introduces New P/T/Z Dome Camera

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon‘s MKII is a pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) dome camera with a 30X optical zoom.

The camera is designed for backwards fit and function with the original Surveyor HD housings and mounting options, for easy retro-fitting or adding on to current installations, according to the company.

The MKII supports PoE+ and features electronic image stabilization (EIS) and digital noise reduction (DNR).

The camera comes in outdoor, impact-resistant and pressurized versions.

Additional Camera Features:

HD 1080p resolution at 30fps

Defog mode

Privacy masking

ONVIF open platform Profile S

Mirror image

Triple streams

Audio streaming

SD card slot

READ NEXT: Vicon Industries Releases Mobile App for VMS