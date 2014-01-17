Vicon Introduces New P/T/Z Dome Camera
The newly released Surveyor MKII pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) dome camera by Vicon features 30X optical zoom among its feature sets.
By SSI Staff · March 2, 2017
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon‘s MKII is a pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) dome camera with a 30X optical zoom.
The camera is designed for backwards fit and function with the original Surveyor HD housings and mounting options, for easy retro-fitting or adding on to current installations, according to the company.
The MKII supports PoE+ and features electronic image stabilization (EIS) and digital noise reduction (DNR).
The camera comes in outdoor, impact-resistant and pressurized versions.
Additional Camera Features:
- HD 1080p resolution at 30fps
- Defog mode
- Privacy masking
- ONVIF open platform Profile S
- Mirror image
- Triple streams
- Audio streaming
- SD card slot
