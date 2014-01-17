SSI logo

Vicon Introduces New P/T/Z Dome Camera

The newly released Surveyor MKII pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) dome camera by Vicon features 30X optical zoom among its feature sets.



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Vicon‘s MKII is a pan/tilt/zoom (p/t/z) dome camera with a 30X optical zoom.

The camera is designed for backwards fit and function with the original Surveyor HD housings and mounting options, for easy retro-fitting or adding on to current installations, according to the company.

The MKII supports PoE+ and features electronic image stabilization (EIS) and digital noise reduction (DNR).

The camera comes in outdoor, impact-resistant and pressurized versions.

Additional Camera Features:

  • HD 1080p resolution at 30fps
  • Defog mode
  • Privacy masking
  • ONVIF open platform Profile S
  • Mirror image
  • Triple streams
  • Audio streaming
  • SD card slot

