SSI logo

Spotlight on ISC West

Top Story
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
This year's ISC West brought a number of trends spanning from robotics and drones to IoT and access control.
More on ISC West
ISC West News & Resources
Video: Lencore Puts Mass Notification on Display at ISC West
Video: ASSA ABLOY’s Interactive Installation Tools on Display…
ISC West: Lenel and Interlogix Put Emphasis on Mobile Control
Eagle Eye Networks Highlights Ruggedized Bridge 305 Appliance
More on ISC West
SAMMY Awards
The winners for the 22nd Annual SAMMY Awards have been announced. Find out which installing security dealers took home a SAMMY Award.
View this years winners.
Presented By

Video: ASSA ABLOY’s Interactive Installation Tools on Display at ISC West

ASSA ABLOY reps demonstrate 3D interactive installation instructions by BILT and its BIM software tool.



By ·


LAS VEGAS ― The ASSA ABLOY booth at this year’s ISC West showcased BILT’s 3D interactive installation instructions that features the installation of all ASSA ABLOY products.

The instructions are fully narrated and interactive. The company says the app is ideal for one-time installs or can offer training for an installer before they head into the field.

Also on display was ASSA ABLOY’ BIM software tool, Open Studios.

MORE ON ASSA ABLOY: ASSA ABLOY Gets Interactive at ISC West

The software creates and visualizes 3D doors, frames and hardware objects used in design, construction and facility management.

Open Studios also integrates with Revit 3D software.

Check out the video below for all the details:

READ MORE ON ISC WEST: Click Here for All of SSI ‘s Comprehensive ISC West Coverage
Article Topics
Access Control · Other · Installation and Service · Products · ASSA ABLOY · Installation Tools · ISC West · All Topics

About the Author
Steve Karantzoulidis
Steven A. Karantzoulidis is the Web Editor for Security Sales & Integration. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Communication and has a background in Film, A/V and Social Media.
Contact Steve Karantzoulidis: [email protected]
View More by Steve Karantzoulidis

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

ASSA ABLOY, Installation Tools







Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration April 2017 Issue
The Cybersecurity Issue

Trending
13 Low-Light Video Surveillance Tips to Enlighten Your Solutions
Introducing the SSI Industry Hall of Fame Class of 2017
The Ultimate Guide to ISC West 2017
ISC West: Top 11 Trends Seen on the Show Floor
SSI Doles Out 2017 SAMMY Trophies; Fetes Top Sales, Marketing & Installation Winners

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West