Video: ASSA ABLOY’s Interactive Installation Tools on Display at ISC West

LAS VEGAS ― The ASSA ABLOY booth at this year’s ISC West showcased BILT’s 3D interactive installation instructions that features the installation of all ASSA ABLOY products.

The instructions are fully narrated and interactive. The company says the app is ideal for one-time installs or can offer training for an installer before they head into the field.

Also on display was ASSA ABLOY’ BIM software tool, Open Studios.

The software creates and visualizes 3D doors, frames and hardware objects used in design, construction and facility management.

Open Studios also integrates with Revit 3D software.

Check out the video below for all the details:

