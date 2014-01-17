Video Doorbell Sales Forecast to Grow 28% Annually, IHS Markit Says

DENVER— IHS Markit forecasts the global market for video doorbells will experience a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. As the market continues its rapid ascension, partnering with video doorbell providers could prove lucrative for home alarm manufacturers and service providers, according to the research firm.

With an estimated global market size of $78 million in 2015, video doorbells are only just beginning to gain traction among residential consumers. Their adoption is still largely limited to the United States and despite many new entrants, market supply is currently concentrated with a few larger suppliers such as Ring. As competition increases, demand will accelerate and prices will fall.

However, the primary barrier today remains price. A normal, non-video-capable doorbell costs less than $20, while video doorbell costs often exceed $150, according to Anna Sliwon, analyst, residential security, IHS Markit. Raising consumer awareness of the benefits will be key to increasing the adoption rate.

“Professionally installed alarm solution providers such as Vivint, Comcast and Alarm.com are adding video doorbells to their offerings. Currently, however, the typical profile for a buyer of a video doorbell — young and tech-savvy — is also closer to that of one who would purchase a DIY alarm system rather than a professionally installed system,” Sliwon says. “It is therefore likely that in the short-term, the DIY market will feel these proposed effects first if they are to become apparent.”

Sliwon provides additional insights into the video doorbell market and the potential impact the devices could have in the adoption of video verification in home alarm systems: