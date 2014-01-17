Viking Electronics Releases Line Concentrator for Emergency Phones

HUDSON, Wis. — Viking Electronics reveals the LC-6, a line concentrator that allows six emergency phones to share a single analog phone line.

“Designed to comply with current regulations, the LC-6 allows the ‘little guy’ to stay compliant and avoid fees — without wildly increasing monthly operating expenses,” says Paul Speltz, senior engineer, Viking Electronics.

The LC-6 eliminates operating expenses for additional analog phone lines traditionally purchased to comply with emergency regulations by allowing the LC-6 to use a single analog C.O. line or analog station port, according to the company.

The emergency phones can be routed to an internal command center phone, a machine room phone, or the telephone line can be used to communicate outside the building.

In accordance to ASME A17.1, the LC-6 has the ability to check the incoming telephone line for operability on a daily basis. If a fault is detected, an audible and illuminated visual alarm showing “Elevator Communications Failure” will display on the optional Viking model LV-1K line verification alarm panel.

Once a call is connected, additional emergency calls are bridged onto the existing call. Emergency personnel calling the LC-6 will be automatically routed to the phone that placed the most recent emergency call. Incoming calls can also be routed by touch tones to a specific location.