SSI logo

Viking Electronics Releases Line Concentrator for Emergency Phones

The LC-6 line concentrator eliminates operating expenses for additional analog phone lines.



By ·


HUDSON, Wis. — Viking Electronics reveals the LC-6, a line concentrator that allows six emergency phones to share a single analog phone line.

“Designed to comply with current regulations, the LC-6 allows the ‘little guy’ to stay compliant and avoid fees — without wildly increasing monthly operating expenses,” says Paul Speltz, senior engineer, Viking Electronics.

The LC-6 eliminates operating expenses for additional analog phone lines traditionally purchased to comply with emergency regulations by allowing the LC-6 to use a single analog C.O. line or analog station port, according to the company.

The emergency phones can be routed to an internal command center phone, a machine room phone, or the telephone line can be used to communicate outside the building.

In accordance to ASME A17.1, the LC-6 has the ability to check the incoming telephone line for operability on a daily basis. If a fault is detected, an audible and illuminated visual alarm showing “Elevator Communications Failure” will display on the optional Viking model LV-1K line verification alarm panel.

Once a call is connected, additional emergency calls are bridged onto the existing call. Emergency personnel calling the LC-6 will be automatically routed to the phone that placed the most recent emergency call. Incoming calls can also be routed by touch tones to a specific location.
Article Topics
Fire/Life Safety · Systems Integration · Products · Emergency Phones · Life Safety · Viking Electronics · All Topics

Security Is Our Business, Too

For professionals who recommend, buy and install all types of electronic security equipment, a free subscription to Security Sales & Integration is like having a consultant on call. You'll find an ideal balance of technology and business coverage, with installation tips and techniques for products and updates on how to add sales to your bottom line.
A free subscription to the #1 resource for the residential and commercial security industry will prove to be invaluable. Subscribe today!

Life Safety, Viking Electronics







MVP logo View SSI's 2017 MVP Award Winners and Entrants
Latest Download!
Security Sales and Integration May 2017 Issue
The Campus Safety Issue

Trending
6 Security Flaws That Led to the Destruction of the Death Star
Vivint Charges Woman for 5 Years Worth of Cancelled Alarm Service, Finally Refunds
Top 10 Security Stories From April 2017
Top 8 Surveillance Videos of the Week: 2 Doctors Get Into Fight Mid-Surgery
Vivint Reports First-Quarter Net Loss; Completes $300M Bond Offering

SPONSORED LINKS

Don't miss out! Subscribe to Security Sales & Integration magazine today. - Security Sales & Integration

LATEST SECURITY RESOURCES

Probing the New Third-Party Central Station Relationship

View all security resources & downloads

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Z-Wave Certified IoT Devices Just Got a Lot More Secure
Honeywell Brings New Connected Home Offerings to ISC West
August Launches Z-Wave Smart Lock for Security Pros at ISC West
Observables Brings Out-of-the-Box Connected Security Service Platform to ISC West