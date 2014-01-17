SSI logo

Viking Electronics Reveals New IP Door Phone

The E-30-IP is well-suited for gates, office suites, delivery doors and weigh stations, according to Viking.



HUDSON, Wis. — Viking Electronics reveals the E-30-IP, a push button call box solution for indoor or outdoor communication using a VoIP SIP platform.

“So many businesses and residences were migrating to VoIP phone systems and hosted phone systems. There needed to be an easy-to- integrate device for communication and door entry. Now there is,” says James Catt, an engineer with Viking Electronics.

When the call button is pressed, the built in 5-number auto dialer calls through all programmed numbers until the call is answered or a lap counter expires.

A programmable on-board relay can perform various actions including: activating a door strike, camera or strobe light, according to the company.

The E-30-IP can be connected using an RJ-45 connection and CAT-5e cable.

E-30-IP Features

  1. Self diagnostic reports via email (testing com, mic, speaker and switch)
  2. Automatic polling and programming software included
  3. 2 Amp relay contacts for door/gate or SL-2 strobe light control
  4. Blue “Call Connected” LED indicator (E-30/E-32-IP only)
  5. SIP compliant
  6. PoE powered (class 1, <4 watts)

Click here for more features and specifications.
