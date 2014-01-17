Viking Electronics Reveals New IP Door Phone
The E-30-IP is well-suited for gates, office suites, delivery doors and weigh stations, according to Viking.
By SSI Staff · February 8, 2017
HUDSON, Wis. — Viking Electronics reveals the E-30-IP, a push button call box solution for indoor or outdoor communication using a VoIP SIP platform.
“So many businesses and residences were migrating to VoIP phone systems and hosted phone systems. There needed to be an easy-to- integrate device for communication and door entry. Now there is,” says James Catt, an engineer with Viking Electronics.
When the call button is pressed, the built in 5-number auto dialer calls through all programmed numbers until the call is answered or a lap counter expires.
A programmable on-board relay can perform various actions including: activating a door strike, camera or strobe light, according to the company.
The E-30-IP can be connected using an RJ-45 connection and CAT-5e cable.
E-30-IP Features
- Self diagnostic reports via email (testing com, mic, speaker and switch)
- Automatic polling and programming software included
- 2 Amp relay contacts for door/gate or SL-2 strobe light control
- Blue “Call Connected” LED indicator (E-30/E-32-IP only)
- SIP compliant
- PoE powered (class 1, <4 watts)
